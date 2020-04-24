(Black Press file photo)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is considering reopening some of its washrooms in parks and along trails.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer at the regional district, said the washrooms are typically opened around the May long weekend, but this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, an earlier opening is being considered.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

READ ALSO: Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

He said facilities are needed for farm workers and vulnerable populations in the regional district.

In the past, other facilities had washrooms open to the public, but because of the pandemic, many of these have been closed.

In addition, toilet facilities have been available along the Kettle Valley Railway trail, The regional district has kept its trails open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Newell said staff are needed to clean and maintain these facilities. Normally, this work is done by students, but the student workforce does not begin until May.

In addition, there are no wash stations available to be set up at washrooms along the trails.

Newell said wash stations are already in use at other locations during the pandemic.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes
Next story
‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

Just Posted

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

UBC Okanagan medical students volunteer to support front-line workers

Students aim to ease pressure through personal assistance, childcare, and remote-patient support

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community

Online virtual event will feature dinner, inspirational speakers, entertainers, musicians and more

Penticton’s downtown community markets cancelled

The markets, held for 22 consecutive Saturdays during the summer, often attract crowds of over 5000

Most Read