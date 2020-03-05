(Stock photo)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ratifies union contract

Four-year collective agreement reached with B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has ratified a four-year collective agreement with the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.

The agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2020, has an annual wage increase of two per cent.

READ ALSO: Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

READ ALSO: Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers 'skyrocket'

“We appreciate the value our union employees bring to the RDOS,” said Karla Kozakeich, chair of the regional district board. “The board is pleased that an amicable agreement has been reached that will take us through the next four years.”

The previous agreement had expired on Dec. 31. Contract negotiations began on Feb. 25 and the board approved the new agreement on March 5.

