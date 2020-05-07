Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to apply for trail approval

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is seeking approval for the use of a proposed trail on agricultural and in the Similkameen area.
The regional district will submit an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for the use of the trail between Cawston and Keremeos. The cost of this application is $1,500.
In August, 2019, the regional district endorsed a grant application to the rural dividend program for the project.
Later, the funds from this project were reallocated to support laid off forestry workers.
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development awarded the funding for the rail project.
The funding covers 60 per cent of the total cost of the project, for a total of $112,590.
The regional district’s contribution will include $70,000 from the Electoral Area B Community Works Fund, a donation of $5,000 from the Similkameen Trails Society and $5,000 from the Regional Trails operational funds.
