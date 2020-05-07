Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to apply for trail approval

Agricultural Land Commission approval needed for trail between Cawston and Keremeos

The trail project, valued at $175,000, will convert and existing rail line into a non-motorized multi-use trail between Keremeos and Cawston. (Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is seeking approval for the use of a proposed trail on agricultural and in the Similkameen area.

The regional district will submit an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for the use of the trail between Cawston and Keremeos. The cost of this application is $1,500.

READ ALSO: RDOS seeks funds for Similkameen Rail Trail

READ ALSO: Similkameen trail expansion a casualty of provincial timber woes

In August, 2019, the regional district endorsed a grant application to the rural dividend program for the project.

Later, the funds from this project were reallocated to support laid off forestry workers.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development awarded the funding for the rail project.

The funding covers 60 per cent of the total cost of the project, for a total of $112,590.

The regional district’s contribution will include $70,000 from the Electoral Area B Community Works Fund, a donation of $5,000 from the Similkameen Trails Society and $5,000 from the Regional Trails operational funds.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District