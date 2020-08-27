Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to offer large item collection

Furniture, mattresses, box springs and large appliances to be picked up in October

Residents with curbside collection in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the city of Penticton, town of Oliver, town of Osoyoos and village of Keremeos will receive large item collection this October.

Large item collection was originally planned for April but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Only furniture, mattresses, box springs and large appliances will be picked up. A maximum of two items per house will be collected, and each item cannot weigh more than 90 kilograms or 200 lbs.

Items including electronics, lawn mowers, carpet, blinds, demolition materials or plumbing fixtures will not be collected.

Penticton residents will need to place out their furniture, mattresses or large appliances by the morning of their garbage collection day.

Collection schedule

• Oct. 2: Village of Keremeos and Electoral Areas B and G

• Oct. 5 to 9: City of Penticton (on day of scheduled garbage collection)

• Oct. 12 (Thanksgiving Monday): Town of Oliver and Electoral Area C

• Oct. 13: Town of Osoyoos and Electoral Area A

• Oct. 14: Electoral Areas D and I, comprising Okanagan Falls and Kaleden

• Oct. 15: Electoral Areas E and F and Upper Carmi

Residents should check with their local government on the local rules for the program. The regional district’s Solid Waste Program can be reached at 250-490-4129 or publicworks@rdos.bc.ca.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to offer large item collection

