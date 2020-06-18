Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

Families looking for an educational activity can now add the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan’s (EECO) to their list of places to check out.

The EECO, as with many other public facilities, was forced to close in mid-March due to growing COVID-19 concerns. The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced on Tuesday, June 18 that the centre will be reopening on June 23.

New safety protocols will be in place when visitors come, including physical distancing.

“Everyone must keep at least two metres between themselves and others and a maximum of five people will be allowed in the public portion of the facility at any time,” a release from the RDCO said.

The EECO will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday for the rest of the year.

RDCO community relations and visitor services supervisor Isabella Hodson said they want people to feel safe and comfortable as they reopen while following provincial health guidelines.

“Due to the limited capacity at the EECO, we encourage people to only visit when needed. Staff is available by phone or email to answer any inquiries,” she said.

Currently, no public meetings or rentals are allowed at the facility. If you have questions you’d like to ask the EECO staff, you can call them at 250-460-6140 or email them here.

All other RDCO parks remain open for visitors using safe distancing practices. For more information on regional parks and trails, visit the RDCO’s site.

READ: B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Central Okanagan Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Just Posted

Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

Kamloops RCMP asking for help in locating missing woman

Courtenay Vigne has been missing since June 11 and is known to spend time in Kelowna

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Crash on Westlake Road slows down traffic

Two vehicles were involved in the crash

RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

Forecasts for the coming weekend may result in flooding and property damage

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Community members continuing to contribute to facility

Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

Most Read