Registration ends soon for Kelowna canine obstacle course

The race is on to be named the muddiest dog in Kelowna as the city’s newest canine obstacle course is set for Sept. 8.

To ensure the safety of participants, registration will close Monday, Sept 3 at 1 p.m. This will allow the organizers time to schedule the dogs in heats according to the size and the breed of the dogs, according to a Dirty Mutter news release.

“We are really excited to welcome participants to our first annual Dirty Mutter,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. “Results 4 Life Fitness has done an amazing job on building a course that will be a muddy blast.”

Dirty Mutter is similar to the wildly popular Tough Mudder event, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion.

“Dirty Mutter is the perfect combination of my obsession for obstacle course races and my love for animals,” said Rhonda Laturnus of Results 4 Life Fitness Inc.

Dirty Mutter is teaming up with Paws It Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will pledge to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise more than $10,000 for the charity and are nearly halfway there, according to the news release.

The event will take place in Black Mountain at Results 4 Life Fitness (2454 Brentwood Road).

Find out more details about Dirty Mutter on Facebook and the website.

