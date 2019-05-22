Registration is open for the Okanagan’s largest outdoor cycling class

The 13th annual YMCA of Okanagan Cycle for Strong Kids event will take place on May 26

Cycle for Strong Kids, the YMCA of Okanagan’s largest fundraiser of the year, takes place this Sunday, May 26. (Submitted)

Registration is still open for the 13th annual YMCA of Okanagan Cycle for Strong Kids event, which will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, outside the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre in Kelowna.

Hundreds of community members are expected to participate in the 45-minute outdoor cycling class, raising their heart rates and funds for local impoverished families.

This year the fundraising goal is $100,000 and all donations will subsidize Y child care, spring and summer camps, swim lessons, health memberships, and recreational and sport programs.

READ MORE: YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser exceeds $85,000

“This event ensures children from all income levels have equal access to programs that set them up for success,” said Rhonda Zakala, vice-president of marketing and fund development for the YMCA of Okanagan.

“With a high number of families in the Central Okanagan living in poverty, the generosity of event sponsors and participants is critical in strengthening future generations.”

Cycle for Strong Kids will also feature a silent auction and raffle for pre-registered riders.

Zakala said registration will likely be open until Friday, May 24.

For more information visit ymcaokanagan.ca/cycle or contact Zakala at 250-491-8672.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter