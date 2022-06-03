Reimagining Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre

Two information sessions are planned so the public can learn more about the project

Have your say in the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC).

The City of Kelowna is asking for public input until June 26.

“PRC has been a community-centred space, where people of all ages, abilities and walks of life have been welcomed and supported for generations,” said Amy Johnston, project architect “Investing in the redevelopment of PRC is in an, who called it “an investment in the wellbeing of our community for generations to come.”

Studies found that redevelopment of the site was a better strategic investment than renovating and expanding the existing facility.

“PRC is in an ideal central location close to many alternative transportation corridors and bus routes and adjacent to Mill Creek,” said Robert Parlane, parks and buildings planning mananager. “It creates exciting opportunities to have the new recreation centre, sports fields, the existing Apple Bowl and a future school in close proximity to one another.”

Two information sessions are planned so the public can learn more about the project:

Parkinson Recreation Centre

Thursday, June 9 – 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Apple Bowl

Monday, June 13 – 4-6 p.m.

Information, and opportunity for input, are also available on the City of Kelowna website.

