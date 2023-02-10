Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man for violating his release conditions two weeks after being out of custody on bail. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man for violating his release conditions two weeks after being out of custody on bail. (Black Press file photo)

Release conditions violation lands Vernon man back in custody

Man had been out two weeks when RCMP spotted him breaking his release orders

Well that didn’t last long.

A Vernon man recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, then released on bail, is back in custody after being arrested by RCMP officers in Vernon on Wednesday.

In the evening hours of Wednesday, Feb. 8, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP observed the man – who had been released on bail on Jan. 25 – out in the community and in violation of his release conditions.

The man was arrested without incident and during the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamines, cocaine, and fentanyl was seized by police.

David Lee MacIntosh, 31, is facing several new charges including failing to comply with a release order, driving while prohibited, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Following an initial court appearance on Feb. 8, MacIntosh was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Feb. 15.

READ MORE: Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

READ MORE: Vernon cement truck slides down ravine injuring driver

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island city’s bylaw banning public drug consumption challenged in court
Next story
U.S. downs new ‘object’ off Alaskan coast, not far from Canadian border: White House

Just Posted

Regional District Central Okanagan is offering a recycling education program aimed at those living in apartments, condos, and strata complexes. (Photo/Regional District)
Central Okanagan Regional District offers free recycling education

Rutland Retros. (Instagram)
Local vintage clothing store opening new location in downtown Kelowna

Current federal electoral boundaries.(Photo contributed)
Report realigns federal ridings in Central Okanagan

Former Okanagan College Coyote and Kelowna Falcon Trevor Brigden will pitch for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic in March. (Baseball Canada)
Former Okanagan College, Kelowna Falcon to don red and white at World Baseball Classic

Pop-up banner image