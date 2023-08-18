The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Relief efforts underway for those affected by Okanagan wildfires

Central Okanagan Foundation has established the 2023 Wildfire Response Fund

Help is coming for those affected by Okanagan wildfires.

The Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) has established the 2023 Wildfire Response Fund.

It is aimed at providing support to those impacted by the disaster.

“In the face of adversity, the Central Okanagan community has consistently demonstrated its strength and resilience,” said Cheryl Miller, interim executive director.

Donations will help provide emergency assistance to those affected by wildfires.

“The 2023 Wildfire Response Fund is a channel through which the compassion and generosity of our community can make a tangible difference,” added Miller.

Donations can be made on the COF website.

READ MORE: Seniors centre evacuated, landfill ablaze as Glenmore fire grows

READ MORE: La Casa neighbourhood on Westside evacuated due to McDougall Creek wildfire

READ MORE: Lake Country wildfire grows to 80 hecatares, structures threatened

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaDonationKelownaLake Countrywildfire

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians under threat of wildfires and lack of access to local news
Next story
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

Just Posted

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Relief efforts underway for those affected by Okanagan wildfires

(Photo contributed)
Okanagan wildfires suspend curbside garbage and recycling services

A boil water notice was issued for the Rose Valley Water service area Friday, Aug. 18, 2022. (File image)
McDougall Creek wildfire prompts boil water notice in West Kelowna