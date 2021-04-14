An unidentified B.C. man said he was refused the job after refusing to wear a mask when asked by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)

Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

A B.C. worker who was fired for refusing to wear a mask for religious reasons will not get to air out his grievances, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.

In a decision issued Thursday (April 8), tribunal member Adam Stevenson shot down the man’s claim that he was discriminated against for his religion.

The unidentified man said he was refused a contract job at a district facility after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by a site manager.

“We are all made in the image of God,” he said, and “to cover up our face arbitrarily dishonors God” and infringes on “our God-given ability to breathe,” the worker said about his beliefs.

Subsequently, the anti-masker was sent a letter by a district manager terminating his contract.

While the man said it was his faith that kept him from donning a mask, Stevenson said the complaint he lodged focused on his general disagreement with B.C.’s mask-wearing mandate.

The complainant alleged certain research shows there is “no reason” to wear a mask in public.

He did not “establish that his objection to mask‐wearing is grounded in a sincerely held religious belief,” Stevenson wrote.

Earlier this month, Stevenson issued a screening decision, stating B.C. Human Rights Code does not protect those who simply “disagree” or prefer not to wear a mask.

Since Nov. 24, people in B.C. indoor, public spaces have been required to wear face coverings to limit COVID-19 spread.


