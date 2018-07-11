RCMP

Remains of missing Kelowna man found in Kamloops

RCMP confirmed the remains have been identified as Martin Joseph Thiffault

Human remains discovered along the Thompson River in Kamloops have identified as Martin Thiffault, a Kelowna man who was last heard from April 19.

On July 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kamloops RCMP were notified by a member of the general public that human remains were found along the banks of the Thompson River near the Kamloops Airport, according to a Kelowna RCMP news release.

The Kamloops and Kelowna RCMP detachments have been working collaboratively with the BC Coroners Service following the discovery of the human remains, said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna regional detachment. RCMP confirmed the remains have been identified by the Coroners Service, as missing person Martin Joseph Thiffault.

Thiffault was last heard from in April in the Kelowna area. RCMP were made aware of Thiffault’s disappearance April 24, at which time a missing person’s investigation was launched, the release said.

The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release, the news release said.


