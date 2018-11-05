Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan Nov. 11

Colour party at the Kelowna Cenotaph during Monday’s laying of 100 crosses to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War on Nov. 11. —Image: Jen Zielinski

The Central Okanagan Regional District and municipalities in the area are encouraging residents to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made to preserve Canadian’s freedoms and to attend one of the many Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the Central Okanagan on Sunday, November 11th.

Kelowna

City Park Cenotaph

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Kelowna Branch No.26

At approximately 10:30 a.m. a parade of participating organizations and the colour party will march from Stuart Park along Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street and to the Cenotaph in City Park for the ceremony. Following the ceremony, participating youth groups are invited to the Legion branch, 1380 Bertram Street for lunch. A “period of social remembrance” will be held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Rutland

Lions Park Cenotaph

Organized by the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Unit 376

The ceremony at the cenotaph in Lions Park will be preceded by a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. from the unit clubhouse parking lot at 270 Dougall Road North to Gray Road and into the park. Following the ceremony and parade dismissal, an open house reception will be held at the unit clubhouse, 270 Dougall Road North.

Lake Country

George Elliot Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Oyama Branch No.189

The public is asked to be seated inside George Elliot Secondary School by 10:30 am. A sign language interpreter will provide translation services during the ceremony. Following the ceremony a public open house will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch, 15712 Oyama Road.

Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Peachland Branch No.69

Fall in is scheduled at 10:20 am at the Peachland Community Centre. Following the ceremony, adults and children are invited to the Peachland Legion on Second Street, where refreshments will be served.

West Kelowna

Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Westbank Branch No.288

Arrive by 10 a.m. as a parade involving participating organizations and the colour party will precede the 11 a.m. ceremony. Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Legion branch for members and invited guests.

Meanwhile, the regional district says its offices and facilities will be closed Nov. 12 in lieu of the Remembrance Day holiday. Services will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

