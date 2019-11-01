Veterans march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

The Central Okanagan will provide numerous opportunities for Remembrance Day ceremonies come Nov. 11

In Kelowna:

A parade will start at the City Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, a social remembrance will be held at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Pipes and Drums.

In Rutland:

Ceremony at the Lions Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

A parade will follow the ceremony with a reception to follow at 270 Dougall Road.

In Lake Country:

The Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony at George Elliott Secondary School at 10:30 a.m.

The Legion branch will hold an open house ceremony afterwards at the branch at 15712 Oyama Road.

In West Kelowna:

The West Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony and parade at the Westbank branch which will start at 10 a.m. The Vox Forte Youth Choir of Grace Lutheran Church will provide music.

In Peachland:

The Peachland Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony at the Peachland Community Centre at 10:20 a.m. The legion will then host an after-service at the branch on 2nd street.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Just Posted

B.C. school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Sixty-thousand more people expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036: report

Study says population boom will put big pressures on housing stock, infrastructure

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read