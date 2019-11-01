Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Veterans march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Central Okanagan will provide numerous opportunities for Remembrance Day ceremonies come Nov. 11

In Kelowna:

A parade will start at the City Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, a social remembrance will be held at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Pipes and Drums.

In Rutland:

Ceremony at the Lions Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

A parade will follow the ceremony with a reception to follow at 270 Dougall Road.

In Lake Country:

The Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony at George Elliott Secondary School at 10:30 a.m.

The Legion branch will hold an open house ceremony afterwards at the branch at 15712 Oyama Road.

In West Kelowna:

The West Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony and parade at the Westbank branch which will start at 10 a.m. The Vox Forte Youth Choir of Grace Lutheran Church will provide music.

In Peachland:

The Peachland Royal Canadian Legion hosts the ceremony at the Peachland Community Centre at 10:20 a.m. The legion will then host an after-service at the branch on 2nd street.

