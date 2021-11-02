(Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media file)

Remembrance Day ceremony details for West Kelowna announced

The service will be held at the Royal LePage Place

The Royal Canadian Legion Westbank Branch has announced the details of its Remembrance Day service.

As planned, the branch will be hosting the service at Royal LePage Place, with support from the City of West Kelowna on Nov. 11. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. and last until noon.

There will be 750 seats available, which is 50 per cent of the arena’s usual capacity of 1,500. Community members 12 and over who wish to attend are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Due to vaccination proof checks, the city and the legion are advising attendees to arrive early.

Everyone over the age of five is required to wear masks while they are in the arena.

The City of West Kelowna Kelowna will be providing an outdoor overflow area, where the ceremony will be broadcast, at the courtyard just outside the arena. The outdoor area can accommodate an additional 100 people.

The city is also reminding the community of the public health guidelines:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Sanitize hands once you come into and leave the facilities
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow

If you are a veteran and would like to participate in the service, please call the Westbank Legion to provide them with the details of how you would like to participate.

City offices will be closed on Nov. 11 and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 12. Emergency services, including fire/rescue and police, as well as essential services such as transit and waste collection, will continue as usual.

More information on what services are available can be found here.

(Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media file)
