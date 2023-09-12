Reminder of resources available for those affected by West Kelowna wildfire

‘We will work to get everyone home as quickly and safely as possible’

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

As residents continue to return home or begin rebuilding following the worst of the McDougall Creek wildfire, a reminder that they are not on that road alone.

On Tuesday (Sep. 12) the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) hosted an online information session for property owners in the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), Westbank First Nation (WFN) and City of West Kelowna.

It provided information to help support those on evacuation order or who have recently returned home, including those who experienced property damage or loss.

“We will work to get everyone home as quickly and safely as possible,” said Chris Anderson with the EOC.

Work is still being done to replace water, sewer and other damaged utilities, as well as assessment of hazardous trees, hotspots and underground fires that may still be burning.

“Be aware of those in your neighbourhood as you return home,” said Lance Kayfish, with the EOC. “Stay away from burned trees.”

Kayfish also encouraged property owners to stay in touch with their insurance company, contractor or restoration company as they clean up and rebuild.

“It’s important to hire qualified professionals to help you through the process. Hazardous material could be present in demolition waste and a hazmat assessment will be needed.”

The RDCO is working with a local company to facilitate the curbside pickup of refrigerators and freezers.

David Cooper with BC Hydro said work also continues to restore power to homes.

“Our electrical system did take some pretty severe damage,” he said.

Of the 584 properties that lost power 462 have been reconnected. Cooper expects the remaining properties will have power restored by Sep. 21.

“We have a list of meters that were destroyed and have requested to have those accounts closed,” he said. “The last thing you’re going to want is to receive a bill from BC Hydro for an estimate.”

Cooper said bill credits will be coming to customers as well.

“We are to help you with anything you might need.”

Recovery Manager Steve Schell at the Resiliency Centre in West Kelowna reminded residents that they are a single point of contact for information and advice.

“We strongly encourage them to come and see us here and we can provide that information,” he added.

The Resiliency Centre is located at 3031 Louie Drive, next to Arby’s.

The First Nations Emergency Services Society (FNESS) also has a representative at the centre.

“Particularly to address challenges that Indigenous people are facing,” said Jim MacDonald with FNESS. “To help them better understand the support that is available to them.”

Interior Health officials noted that counselling services are available for anyone who may need them.

Information and resources can be found on the EOC, RDCO, FNESS, WFN, and City of West Kelowna and Interior Health websites.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan mom, teacher leading climate march

READ MORE: ‘It totally saved my life’: Lake Country man becomes jiu-jitsu world champion

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireCity of West Kelownaemergency declarationEmergency PreparednessFirst Nations