Smoke seen from Peachland controlled burn (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Smoke seen from Peachland controlled burn (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

REMINDER: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned

There is a controlled burn scheduled in Peachland this week

Don’t worry, the smoke coming from Peachland is from a planned controlled burn.

Smoke in Peachland was visible in Kelowna on Oct. 27.

The Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service are conducting a 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Peachland, Penticton, Summerland, and Kelowna as well as surrounding areas over the next few days. It may also be seen by travellers on Highways 97 and the Connector.

Prescribed burns help provide community protection, restore the ecosystem, and enhance Indigenous cultural values and supporting traditional use of fire to improve the landscape.

READ MORE: Expect visible flames, smoke as prescribed burn in Okanagan starts soon

For more information on prescribed burns visit prescribedfire.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022firefirefightersKelownawildfire smoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior
Next story
Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate dismissed

Just Posted

Smoke seen from Peachland controlled burn (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
REMINDER: Smoke seen in Kelowna from Peachland is planned

Sacheen Collecutt was running for a seat on Kelowna council with Spirit Alliance (Photo/Sacheen)
Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate dismissed

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Kelowna RCMP detachment. (Black press file photo)
Kelowna RCMP officer saves life of man passed out in traffic

Pop-up banner image