Renovations underway for Tim Hortons at Kelowna International Airport

The Tim’s will remain open through the renovations but with a reduced menu

An example of the kind of upgrade planned for the Tim Hortons at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)

Renovations are underway at a pre-flight pit stop at Kelowna International Airport.

The Tim Hortons in the terminal before security screening is in the process of getting new lighting, flooring, open-concept seating, and a re-designed counter and queueing area.

Passengers can expect the standard coffee, tea, muffins, cookies, Timbits and donuts, but hot food items will not be available. They are, however, only a five-minute walk away at the Airport Plaza Tim Hortons location.

“Our focus is on providing a great customer experience for everyone who comes to YLW,” said Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations.

“Working in partnership with Skyway Group, these upgrades are just one way we are working to ensure we are meeting the needs of travellers now and well into the future.”

The White Spot located before security will begin operating between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to accommodate passengers who would like a hot meal without leaving the terminal.

Subway, Tim Hortons Express, and White Spot located after security screening are unaffected by the construction.

READ MORE: Gruesome details of Kelowna mother and daughters’ murder heard in court

READ MORE: Finished Kelowna Innovation Center partners up with Spaces

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.