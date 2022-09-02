OC basketball logo.

Renowned sportscaster to host Okanagan College basketball fundraiser

Hoopla fundraiser returning this month

After two years, a popular Okanagan College fundraiser is returning – and they are bringing along a popular host.

The ‘Hoopla’ fundraiser will be back on the Kelowna campus on Sept. 28, benefitting the Coyotes basketball teams.

“We are looking forward to connecting with the community in-person for the first time since 2019, as we celebrate our incredible athletes and raise much-needed funds for the team,” said Dino Gini, Coyotes coach and president of the Kelowna College Basketball Society.

Behind the mic for this year’s event will be Brad Fay, a longtime sportscaster with Sportsnet. Fay’s resume includes hosting the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, as well as Toronto Raptors games.

“This is a great opportunity for attendees to meet the student athletes and our host Brad Fay, while enjoying food, beverages and live entertainment,” continued Gini.

The night will feature a silent auction, personal experiences and stories from student athletes, and appetizers and drinks from local businesses like The Office Brewery and Intrigue Wines.

Tickets are $50 and can be found at occoyotes.eventbrite.com.

