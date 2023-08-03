Conceptual rendering of a rental apartment complex planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of a rental apartment complex planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Rental apartment building planned for Rutland neighbourhood

A rental apartment complex is being proposed for Rutland.

The 5.5 storey multi-family development consists of 105 units with one to three-bedroom suites.

The development is planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North.

Indoor and outdoor amenity spaces include a gym, as well as a lounge and roof top terrace.

“The development introduces needed rental accommodation into the market and helps advance the city’s goal to transform this area into a vibrant hub of activity with greater concentration of housing,” reads a letter to the city’s planning department.

The building varies in height with the portion fronting Dougall Road being five storeys and the remainder being six.

The proposal is yet to be reviewed by city council.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan residents urged to keep hazardous waste out of landfills

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentHousingPlanningRentals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops inching closer to Lac Le Jeune
Next story
Fundraiser launched for family of toddler killed at Okanagan campground

Just Posted

Connector Brewing is set to open in Westbank in fall 2023. (Connector Brewing/Contributed)
New brewery coming to Westbank looking to ‘connect’ with the community

Kash Bakker, just 3-years-old was killed when a tree fell on him at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campground on July 29. (GoFundMe page)
Fundraiser launched for family of toddler killed at Okanagan campground

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Dirtbike vs. car crash slows traffic in Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a rental apartment complex planned for 465-495 Dougall Road North in Rutland. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Rental apartment building planned for Rutland neighbourhood