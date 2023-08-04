Airport Inn in Lake Country. (Black Press file photo)

Airport Inn in Lake Country. (Black Press file photo)

Rental apartment proposed for controversial Airport Inn site in Lake Country

A Calgary-based company wants to build 360 purpose-built rental units

Lake Country’s infamous Airport Inn may be replaced with a rental apartment complex.

Alberta-based Eagle Crest Construction has been meeting with district staff about building a 360-unit apartment complex on the site.

“Once approved we’ll be demolishing the old motel and building new purpose-built rentals,” said Harsimer Rattan, owner of Eagle Crest. “We primarily build rental housing, and there is obviously a dire need for housing in Lake Country.”

Rattan added that he is well acquainted with the area.

“I spend a lot of time there in the summer. I saw the property and ended up purchasing it.”

READ MORE: Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

Former owner Raif Fleihan allowed many people to live in the building over the years, during which time there were dozens of calls to the RCMP for property crimes and drugs. The inn was shut down for health and safety purposes after a deck collapse in 2017.

READ MORE: End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

In Nov. 2019, Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of recognizance in relation to events that occurred at his motel that same month.

READ MORE: Airport Inn Lakeside owner cares for his residents but not the Lake Country Calendar

Eagle Crest Construction’s development proposal has yet to go before council for review.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of KelownaHousingLake CountryRentalsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nations art organization sues B.C. business for art theft
Next story
Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
2 vehicle crash on Highway 97C in West Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey rental apartment complex proposed for 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment complex proposed for Highway 33 headed back to Kelowna council

A boil water notice was issued for Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates System on Aug. 3, 2023. (File image)
Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood

The KLO Bridge was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)
Update: KLO Road bridge in Kelowna closing for 2 hours for repairs