Rental apartment proposed for controversial Airport Inn site in Lake Country

Lake Country’s infamous Airport Inn may be replaced with a rental apartment complex.

Alberta-based Eagle Crest Construction has been meeting with district staff about building a 360-unit apartment complex on the site.

“Once approved we’ll be demolishing the old motel and building new purpose-built rentals,” said Harsimer Rattan, owner of Eagle Crest. “We primarily build rental housing, and there is obviously a dire need for housing in Lake Country.”

Rattan added that he is well acquainted with the area.

“I spend a lot of time there in the summer. I saw the property and ended up purchasing it.”

Former owner Raif Fleihan allowed many people to live in the building over the years, during which time there were dozens of calls to the RCMP for property crimes and drugs. The inn was shut down for health and safety purposes after a deck collapse in 2017.

In Nov. 2019, Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of recognizance in relation to events that occurred at his motel that same month.

Eagle Crest Construction’s development proposal has yet to go before council for review.

