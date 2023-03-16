Conceptual rendering of 106-unit apartment complex planned for 285 Robson Road South and 280 Rutland Road West. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Rental apartments proposed for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Alberta-based Lakeview Homes is looking to build a 106-unit building

A rental apartment complex is being proposed for a Rutland neighbourhood.

Alberta-based Lakeview Homes has applied for a development permit to build a 106-unit building at 285 Robson Road South and 280 Rutland Road West.

The company’s letter of rationale to the city notes that Kelowna’s population has increased since 2017 and that there is a 1.2 per cent rental vacancy rate in the city’s core area, according to Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation, as of October 2022.

“This project is a prime example of where we can better utilize the land by consolidating four lots to provide 106 rental units. This development is a step forward to addressing the need for additional rental housing.”

The letter also says Lakeview has had constructive feedback from neighbours, and that they are in discussion with the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and the city’s Journey Home Initiative to determine how the groups can work cooperatively.

Additionally, two murals have been incorporated into the building design after consultation with the Uptown Rutland Business Association.

READ MORE: Affordable housing project for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

