Rental costs and population exploding in Central Okanagan: Report

Report said rental costs up ten percent, 32,000 more people to call CO home by 2026

The cost to rent a two-bed room place in the Central Okanagan has increased by 9.3 per cent since 2017, according to a report published by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

While it now costs an average $1,251 per month to rent a two-bedroom place, the average rental price is far lower than Vancouver where the same unit will cost you on average $1,652.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s unemployment rates have dropped

The report said the Central Okanagan metropolitan area also experienced substantial population growth jumping from 199,000 people in 2017 to almost 209,000 people in 2018.

The Central Okanagan’s population is expected to continue to grow by 32,000 people between 2018 and 2026.

To view the full report, you can visit Invest Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability
Next story
Bristol Gardens residents largely supportive of Kelowna Costco move

Just Posted

Bristol Gardens residents largely supportive of Kelowna Costco move

According to a strata council member, 80 per cent of residents are in favour of the relocation

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

A partnership to invest in Central Okanagan economic growth

Parties signed a memorandum of understanding together on Tuesday

Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assault

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Penticton’s Busy Beans to host two Christmas markets

Owners Kim Wade and Tracey Wiseman are hoping to recoup losses after a recent break-in

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Most Read