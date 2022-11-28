The property at Bernard Avenue and Noble Court has been the site of a church and a daycare. (Google Maps)

Rental-only building planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

A 150-unit building, with townhomes to be built at the corner of Bernard and Noble Court

A 150-unit rental-only apartment building is being proposed for 1575 Bernard Avenue at the corner of Noble Court.

Kelowna council got a look at the development at its Nov. 28 meeting. Zeidler Architecture has submitted plans showing a six-storey building, including townhouses.

A public information session on the project brought a variety of comments including concerns about the building’s height and compromised views for those living at Vista View condos.

Affordability, parking, traffic, and noise during construction were also concerns for neighbours.

The original use of the property included a church and then a daycare. The lot has been vacant since 2012 and no formal development applications have been brought forth until now.

The development would require rezoning, changes to the Official Community Plan, and a public hearing before construction could begin.

