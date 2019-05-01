The lakefront along Gellatly Road. File photo

Repairs begin for Gellatly boat launch

The boat launch was damaged during 2018 flooding

Repairs on the Gellatly boat launch will start this week.

Flood damage from 2018 will be addressed and fixed at the launch. Two of the three that are accessible from Gellatly Road will remain open during the repair, however adjacent Powers Point Park will be closed.

The City of West Kelowna is also closing the parking area of Rotary Trails Park during construction.

No time frame was given by the city on how long the launch will be under repair.

