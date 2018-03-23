West Kelowna says damage to Lower Glenrosa Road,caused by flooding following a torrential downpour Thursday night, will be repaired over the weekend. The road will remain closed until at least Monday. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Repairs underway to West Kelowna road after flood damage

A portion of Lower Glenrosa Road will be closed until at least Monday says the city

City of West Kelowna crews inspected damage to Lower Glenrosa Road Friday, caused by sudden flooding Thursday night following a heavy rainfall. And it says repairs are underway to the the section between Glencoe and Glenway Roads.

The repair work is expected to continue through the weekend and the road will remain closed between Glencoe and Glenway until it is done said the city in a release Friday afternoon.

Friday morning, after the torrential rain Thursday evening, crews assessed the damage and determined the road was compromised due to erosion and a utility pole was also impacted.

The repair work will include removing the accumulated debris, rebuilding compromised road structure and stabilizing the critical utility pole. Repairs are expected to take until at least Monday.

Motorists are being asked to obey all emergency traffic signs and use Glenrosa Road as an alternative. Transit users can access Route 21 via Webber Road. Pedestrians are asked to avoid the area while emergency repairs are underway.

The city of West Kelowna will update the public regarding this closure on Monday said the release.

The city is also conducting ongoing flood-risk monitoring of public infrastructure throughout the community.

Private property owners living in flood-prone areas or near waterways are encouraged to consider how to protect their property in case of flooding.

Contact West Kelowna’s planning department at 778-797-8830 before conducting any work in waterways or sensitive aquatic areas on your property.

You can find more information about protecting your property from flood at www.cordemergency.ca.

Most Read