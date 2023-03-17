Repeat offender arrested after truck stolen from Kelowna airport

A vehicle stolen from Kelowna International Airport’s long-term parking lot has been safely recovered, thanks to the Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit.

The GMC Sierra was seen in the 200 block of Hwy. 33 on the morning of March 16. The male driver was arrested at a nearby convenience store, and upon inspection, was also found to have been in possession of a weapon and other stolen items.

James Field, a repeat offender, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 as well as multiple other offences.

“Kelowna RCMP continues to proactively investigate offences within the community including property crimes, as part of their crime reduction strategy focusing on repeat and active offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna PEU.

Field was scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

READ MORE: Speed limits on Hwy. 97 still a concern for Peachland council

READ MORE: Kelowna business broken into on Enterprise Way

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCrimeRCMP