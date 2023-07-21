Brendan Kyle Latimer. (RCMP/Submitted)

Repeat violent offender wanted in Kelowna

Brendan Kyle Latimer is well known in several jurisdictions

Have you seen this man?

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer.

Latimer is wanted on several warrants, and is well known to police in multiple jurisdictions.

“Latimer has been identified as a repeat violent offender by the Kelowna RCMP and his arrest is a priority to prevent further crime within our communities,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

Anyone with information regarding Latimer’s whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or 911.

