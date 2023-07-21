Repeat violent offender wanted in Kelowna

Have you seen this man?
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 29-year-old Brendan Kyle Latimer.
Latimer is wanted on several warrants, and is well known to police in multiple jurisdictions.
“Latimer has been identified as a repeat violent offender by the Kelowna RCMP and his arrest is a priority to prevent further crime within our communities,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.
Anyone with information regarding Latimer’s whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or 911.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.