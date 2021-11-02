RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Report of explosives in Kelowna home comes up empty-handed, 3 arrested

The report prompted a large police presence in the Glenmore area on Monday evening

An unfounded report of explosive devices in a home in Kelowna’s Glenmore area prompted a large police presence and three arrests on Monday evening, Nov. 1.

Local Mounties responded alongside the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Explosive Disposal Unit, executing a search warrant at the residence, located within a multi-unit complex in the 400-block of Valley Road.

Mounties evacuated several homes in the area but ended up finding no explosives in the home.

Three people were arrested, though no charges have been laid.

The police investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Field of Crosses returns at Kelowna’s City Park

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses reach 90%
Next story
Living wage over $3 higher than minimum wage in Kelowna: report

Just Posted

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating racist bus attack

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Report of explosives in Kelowna home comes up empty-handed, 3 arrested

The Living Wage for Families campaign found that working people in Kelowna would need to earn at least $18.49 an hour in order to meet the most basic costs of raising two children. (Black Press File Photo)
Living wage over $3 higher than minimum wage in Kelowna: report

Tim Hortons owners Lori and Travis Olvsik and Angelo Fiacco present the YMCA with a $56,740 donation through the Smile Cookie campaign in September. (Contributed)
Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $56K for YMCA Okanagan