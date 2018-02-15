Ride-hailing is still not available in B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

An all-party committee in the British Columbia legislature is unanimous in supporting a province-wide plan for ride-hailing services in the province.

The committee’s report makes 32 recommendations to help pave the way toward introducing and regulating ride-hailing in B.C.

NDP committee chairwoman Bowinn Ma says the recommendations balance the importance of developing regulations that encompass fairness, consumer protection and worker rights in a constantly changing economy.

VIDEO: Man frustrated that Vancouver taxi driver won’t take him home to New Westminster

Deputy chairwoman Stephanie Cadieux of the Opposition Liberals and Andrew Weaver, leader of the Green party, say the recommendations provide the foundation to bring in ride-hailing by this year.

The report comes ahead of a government review due later this year from transportation industry expert Dan Hara, who was asked to provide recommendations for the creation of a made-in-B.C. ride-hailing service.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has said the government plans to introduce ride-hailing legislation in this fall.

The committee held public hearings and invited 67 expert witnesses, including representatives from ride-hailing companies, Uber and Lyft.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Vigil held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women
Next story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Just Posted

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

West Kelowna tax hike decreased

Council using money from growth to lower 2018 tax increase to 2.18 per cent

Foundry getting help; helping youth

Kelowna business steps up to help the Foundry deal with youth mental health issues

Opera Kelowna unveils summer production

The cast was announced at Porsche Centre Kelowna Feb. 14

UPDATE: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children in court today

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Shuswap film fest opens Friday

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor C’est La Vie! What a great way… Continue reading

Most Read