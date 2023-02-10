Current federal electoral boundaries.(Photo contributed)

Report realigns federal ridings in Central Okanagan

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission has submitted final report to government

A report on federal electoral boundary realignment in the Okanagan does not include a previously proposed Vernon-Lake Country riding.

READ MORE: New Vernon-Lake Country electoral district proposed

The report, tabled in the House of Commons Feb. 8, does redraw two other ridings in the Central Okanagan.

West Kelowna, Westbank, Peachland, and Summerland, currently in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, are included in a new Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

The current Kelowna-Lake Country riding has been redrawn to include part of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, however, a large portion north of Ellison, extending east to Graystokes Provincial Park, has been removed and added to a proposed Vernon-Monashee riding. It would affect residents of Oyama and Lake Country, as well as some residents of Winfield and Ellison.

In its report, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission noted that two features of B.C. create challenges for reconfiguring provincial boundaries.

“One challenge is the population distribution pattern, which is highly uneven and altered since the reconfiguration of 2012. The second challenge is the province’s varied and rugged physical geography which, in many areas, determines the possibilities for adjustment to electoral boundaries.”

The Constitution of Canada requires that federal electoral districts be reviewed after each 10-year census to reflect changes and movements in the country’s population.

Proposed changes will be reviewed by the government, with new boundaries expected to be finalized by April 2024.

The next federal election will take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

READ MORE: Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior

