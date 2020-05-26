Some residents reported that the alleged gunshots heard at around 4:30 a.m. on May26 were the loudest in this area. (Google Maps)

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Residents of downtown Penticton reported being abruptly woken by what they said sounded like three or four gun shots allegedly fired around 4:30 a.m. on May 26.

A handful of locals posted about the alleged shots on social media. (Facebook)

Police were reportedly on scene, investigating the area near Papineau Street in Penticton’s downtown core, according to a social media post.

Several social media users also mentioned that the alleged shots were heard loudest near Papineau Street.

The Western News has contacted the Penticton RCMP but has not yet received a response.

More to come.

Crime

