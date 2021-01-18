Reports of Kelowna house fire with entrapment unfounded, man arrested

Fire crews, RCMP and BC Ambulance rushed to a home on Byrns Road Monday afternoon following a report of a fire.

The initial call, which came in about 4 p.m., also stated a person was trapped inside the burning home.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered there was no fire at the home and no one was trapped.

Significant police presence on Byrns Road. Was initially called out as a severe structure fire with one person entrapped, but on arrival RCMP found that wasn't the case. No fire, nothing showing from the home. Cops will be clearing the scene shortly. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/ycM5J8RCBB — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 19, 2021

Several 911 calls were dropped in relation to this incident.

The report of the home on fire prompted a large response from the RCMP.

RCMP arrested one person at the scene.

RCMP