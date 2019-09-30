A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

The power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

At the height of the outage more than 13,000 residents were in the dark, including a large area in South Kelowna and in Rutland.

The power was out for about two hours before Fortis BC restored it.

The outage was caused after a SUV hit a power pole around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.

READ MORE: Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say
Next story
Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Just Posted

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

The gas station will be open 24/7 to the public

Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

An elderly woman was taken to hospital

Central Okanagan students participate in Orange Shirt Day to advance reconciliation

The event commemorates students who were forced to attend residential schools

Emergency exercise to be conducted at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday

The exercise is done once every three years to practice and revise emergency plans

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

32-year-old driver hid in brush after female passenger airlifted to hospital

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Most Read