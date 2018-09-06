Reports that Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Speculation is running rampant this week, in the wake of a conversation West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater had with a Costco employee that was picked up by several news outlets.

“The fellow at the Costco booth at (the) IPE volunteered that they were looking at the Westside for a new facility with more parking and it could also draw from the South Okanagan,” said Findlater. “He said their preference is the airport area but it is not available.”

READ ALSO: NO MORE DOUBLE DECKERS

A media representative for Costco said that it is company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until they are ready to share details about the new location.

That usually happens two to three months in advance.

And Rod Shultz one of the assistant general manager’s of the Kelowna store went on a Costco Facebook group and said there have been no decisions on when or where the new location might go.

“A lot of speculation out there and we may know more in the new year,” he wrote. “Until then all of this is just rumour and hearsay.”

Since August of 1991 Costco Wholesale has been at the current location and around 400 people are employed at the store.

To keep an eye on the movements of Costco, check here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report
Next story
Updated: West Kelowna Warriors coach rehired

Just Posted

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

Reports that Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Updated: West Kelowna Warriors coach rehired

A news conference has been called for Thursday morning in West Kelowna

Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

The JUNO Award winning artist arrives Oct. 30

West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

Council has asked city to look at impact of stores after pot is legal in Canada

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Nicole Gosselin to participate in MS Bike Okanagan Experience fundraiser

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

Most Read