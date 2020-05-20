UPDATE: High-angle rescue at Crawford Falls

Image: Firedog Photogrpahy Rescue crews attempting to navigate Crawford Falls to reach the victim. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

UPDATE: 7:18 p.m.

A helicopter is now on scene of a rescue at Crawford Falls.

Rescue crews are working to attend to the third man who is reportedly injured down an embankment.

pic.twitter.com/TAmqNAp1VZ — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 21, 2020

————

UPDATE: 6:43 p.m.

Two of three people who were down an embankment near Crawford Falls have been safely rescued.

A high-angle rope rescue had to be used to gain access to the individuals.

RCMP are on scene speaking with the two men who were rescued.

The third man is still down the embankment.

More to come.

Helicopter has dropped rescue crews to the cliff. Now appears to be standing by. pic.twitter.com/lFQO6dwfwj — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 21, 2020

———

Rescue crews are on scene at Crawford Falls after a man reportedly fell an approximate 40 feet down an embankment.

The man fell just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. Witnesses say the man is laying face down on some rocks and is with two other people.

Fire crews are on scene at Canyon Falls Court. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is also being called out to assist. A rope rescue from the top of the falls might be necessary to access the man due to the steep terrain.

The trail going down into Crawford Falls is closed due to slope instability.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene. More to come.

Crews at Crawford Falls for a high angle rescue. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/bn5tzpgxbR — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 21, 2020

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

READ MORE: Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescue