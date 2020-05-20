UPDATE: High-angle rescue at Crawford Falls

Image: Firedog Photogrpahy
Rescue crews attempting to navigate Crawford Falls to reach the victim. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

UPDATE: 7:18 p.m.

A helicopter is now on scene of a rescue at Crawford Falls.

Rescue crews are working to attend to the third man who is reportedly injured down an embankment.

————

UPDATE: 6:43 p.m.

Two of three people who were down an embankment near Crawford Falls have been safely rescued.

A high-angle rope rescue had to be used to gain access to the individuals.

RCMP are on scene speaking with the two men who were rescued.

The third man is still down the embankment.

More to come.

———

Rescue crews are on scene at Crawford Falls after a man reportedly fell an approximate 40 feet down an embankment.

The man fell just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. Witnesses say the man is laying face down on some rocks and is with two other people.

Fire crews are on scene at Canyon Falls Court. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is also being called out to assist. A rope rescue from the top of the falls might be necessary to access the man due to the steep terrain.

The trail going down into Crawford Falls is closed due to slope instability.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene. More to come.

rescue

