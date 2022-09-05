Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Sunday afternoon. (Photo/COSAR)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Sunday afternoon. (Photo/COSAR)

Rescue on Rail Trail south of Kelowna

‘This has been an exceptionally busy year on the KVR’

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to help an injured mountain biker Sunday (Sep. 5) afternoon.

Crews responded to the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) to help a woman who was injured while riding along Trestle #6. She had fallen and suffered an upper-body injury.

Nine COSAR members rode down the rail until they found the woman and brought her out to a waiting ambulance.

“This has been an exceptionally busy year on the KVR,” said Duane Tresnich, search manager. “I think we’re getting called out every 10 days or so.”

COSAR has responded to 65 calls so far this year.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues dirt bike rider from Bear Creek, West Kelowna

READ MORE: High winds challenging Okangan wildfire crews

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictMountain bikingSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
Next story
High winds challenging Okanagan wildfire crews

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Sunday afternoon. (Photo/COSAR)
Rescue on Rail Trail south of Kelowna

The Blue Mountain Fire in Penticton is being held at 54 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire)
High winds challenging Okanagan wildfire crews

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)
QUIZ: In honour of workers

RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)
Lake Country man charged in fatal stabbing in Banff