UPDATE: Two fallen hikers rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

Both individuals were sent to Kelowna General Hospital to be treated

Crews stationed at Canyon Falls for a rescue in May 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Two people were rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna on Wednesday (Sept. 16) afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the scene just after noon on Wednesday.

The first arriving officer made contact with the patients and determined a high-angle rescue would be necessary to extricate the two fallen hikers from the canyon.

The technical rescue team was dispatched to the area, where both hikers were assessed, packaged and then lowered from the top of the falls to the trail below.

“The male was able to walk to the top of the canyon with our assistance. The female was transported using a basket stretcher and wheel,” said KFD platoon captain John Kelley.

Both hikers were transported to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

The Kelowna Fire Department urges hikers to stay on marked trails.

