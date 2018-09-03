Rescuers trying to free woman trapped in South Okanagan cave for hours

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

Emergency personnel getting their equipment at the Skaha Bluffs where a woman fell into a cave at the Skaha Bluffs earlier today. Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.

Emergency personnel are still working to rescue a woman who fell in a cave at the Skaha Bluffs around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s the depth she is at that is causing challenges,” said Randy Brown, public affairs and manager for Penticton and District Search and Rescue. “We have cave rescue people coming from Kelowna and the coast to assist.”

Brown said it still could be hours before they are able to get the woman out of the cave.

“We have lots of people right there with her, but I am unsure of her medical condition at this time.”

A woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling into a cave at the Skaha Bluffs on Monday.

According to a person at the command station, emergency crews are currently working to rescue the woman.

The Penticton Fire Department, Penticton and District Search and Rescue, RCMP, ambulance services and HNZ air operations are all working together at the scene of the incident.

More information will be reported as details become available.

