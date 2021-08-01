UPDATE: Fire investigation concludes at apartment in West Kelowna

Update: 4:22 p.m.

The fire investigation at an apartment building on 1750 Old Ferry Wharf Road has been completed, said West Kelowna Fire and Rescue (WKFR).

WKFR firefighters arrived to find the sprinkler system activated and a small fire in a couch on the first floor. Residents had evacuated the building and fire crews finished extinguishing the fire and stopping the flow of water from the sprinkler system.

All systems and residents performed well, said WKFR in an emailed statement. Fire damage was contained to one unit. There was a small amount of smoke and water damage from the sprinkler unit to five other nearby units.

Most residents of the building were able to return home within two hours. The residents of the six affected units have been offered emergency support services while the status and damage of their units is further evaluated. Any residents with questions or requiring further assistance are asked to contact the building manager.

“This event is a great reminder of the importance of having an emergency plan including a grab-and-go kit for yourself, your family and your pets. You never know when or why you may have to leave your home without notice and a few minutes of preparation can make this process much smoother,” said fire chief Jason Brolund.

An apartment in West Kelowna has been evacuated due to a fire in the building Sunday afternoon.

The West Kelowna fire department responded to a report of an apartment fire at 1750 Old Ferry Wharf Road at approximately 1:38 p.m. All residents have been evacuated from the building and crews are still at the scene.

