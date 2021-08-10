Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Residents, fire crews commended for fast action on new North Okanagan wildfire

Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod initially subdued with help from residents

The quick action of residents as well as fire crews is being appreciated regarding a wildfire north of Grindrod.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services reported the morning of Aug 10 that a spot fire that started Aug. 9 was attacked by crews in the Grandview Bench area and is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Violet Creek fire (K42522), which started near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, was quickly attacked by the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ranchero-Deep Creek fire department also credited quick action from residents, who managed to quickly get water on the fire. The firefighting response included a BCWS helicopter and ground crews.

The department thanked everyone who helped protect the area.

A BCWS fire information officer reported the morning of Aug. 10 that the Violet Creek wildfire was a spot-sized fire, 0.15 hectares, and an update on its status will be provided by BCWS crews later today.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

