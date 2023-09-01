McDougall Creek rages in West Kelowna on Aug.17. (Contributed)

Residents from 2 Central Okanagan senior care homes return after wildfire

Residents from Brandt’s Creek Mews and Brookhaven Care Centre are returning

Residents of two long-term care homes in the Central Okanagan can return to the centres after being evacuated due to the Grouse Complex wildfire.

Interior Health is supporting the return of residents to Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna and to Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna, now the threat of wildfire has subsided.

“Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes,” stated IH.

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a call back.

Interior Health proactively relocated 106 residents of Brandt’s Creek Mews on Aug. 18 and 95 residents from Brookhaven Care Centre on Aug. 17 to neighbouring communities due to wildfire activity in the Central Okanagan.

In the region, nearly 900 people from nine senior care homes that were at risk due to wildfire were relocated.

Four senior care homes have already begun assisting residents to return home.

Those requiring support are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

