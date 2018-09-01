Lauren Blair-Doty places a candle at The Dolphins statue in Waterfront Park to honour those lost to overdose for Overdose Awareness Day. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Residents gather in Kelowna to remember those lost by overdose

A candlelight vigil was held at Waterfront Park as part of Overdose Awareness Day

About 200 people gathered to end Overdose Awareness Day with a candlelight vigil held at Waterfront Park.

The vigil was part of various events that were ongoing throughout Friday.

Residents stood with tears in their eyes and listed the names of their loved ones who were lost because of an overdose.

Scotia Hweitt (right) and Jordan Siemens honour a loved one lost to overdose during the candlelight vigil at Waterfront Park Friday night. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Saideh Talarizadeh (left) and Jessica Stepaniuk honour the death of a loved one during the vigil for Overdose Awareness Day Friday at Waterfront Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

