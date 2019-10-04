(file photo)

Residents of Shuswap town feel violated following string of property crimes

Incidents of trespassing, theft from vehicles, break and enter spur talk of vigilantism

While a string of break-ins have prompted an increased police presence, some Sicamous residents wish more preventative work had been done sooner.

Amber Troy’s Rauma Crescent home was recently targeted by thieves. Troy said she and her husband were awoken by their dog barking at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 1. Her husband got up to check on the house, but nothing appeared amiss. Later that they noticed Troy’s purse, which had been sitting on their kitchen table, had been taken. Presumably someone had come in through the nearby sliding glass door which was unlocked.

The early-morning intrusion has left Troy and her family feeling violated and has created a great deal of anxiety, particularly for her daughter.

Three days before Troy’s house was entered, a virtually identical crime took place on nearby Pine Street. According to the Sicamous RCMP, a break and enter through an unlocked sliding-glass door was reported to have taken place sometime in the early morning hours of Sept. 28. A woman’s purse, visible from the glass door, was taken.

Read More: Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

Read More: Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Also concerned with intrusions onto his property and those of his neighbours is Ben MacDonald. MacDonald said he scared away men trespassing on his property shortly after midnight on Sept. 27 by using the siren fitted to his CCTV system. When the men returned, MacDonald said he chased them down the street. MacDonald feels the RCMP officer who arrived didn’t do a thorough enough search for the suspect. He also said his CCTV footage of the trespassers was not taken by police.

MacDonald is also dissatisfied with the police response to a report of recent suspicious activity in his neighbourhood. He said that frustrations with property crime has led to discussions of vigilante justice among some members of the community.

Read More: Horses bring joy and excitement to residents at Salmon Arm’s Bastion Place

Read More: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

Both MacDonald and Troy have seen more police vehicles patrolling their neighbourhoods since the weekend when the crimes occured.

“It is disturbing that two residents had someone enter their their homes via an unlocked sliding glass door during the night to steal a purse. These crimes are break and enter and theft, despite the fact that the doors were unlocked. Both incidents represent a violation of a person’s home,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

McNeil added that in addition to the break-ins, two thefts from vehicles were also reported over the weekend. CCTV footage from one of the residences where things were taken from vehicles helped police identify two youths involved in the crimes. McNeil said police have followed up informally with one of the young people, who admitted to stealing from the car; they plan to speak with the other as well.

The Sicamous RCMP is looking into a link between the thefts from vehicles, the break-ins and other incidents reported to police. McNeil said it is important for residents to deter crimes of opportunity by locking their doors and removing valuables from unattended vehicles.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Publication ban issued in West Kelowna man’s murder trial
Next story
Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Just Posted

‘Ghostboat’ washes up on Lake Country shore

The boat was found Thursday abandoned on the shore of Kalamalka Lake

Twenty-seven schools in Central Okanagan now have a breakfast program

Almost 18% of Okanagan children reported living below the poverty line in 2018

Kelowna’s 25th Run for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser kicks off this weekend

The five kilometre run or one km walk starts at 9 a.m. at City Park on Sunday

‘This has destroyed our neighbourhood’ Rutland resident says Heath House is blight on community

Residents in Rutland have seen a spike in crime since the Heath House opened in January

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie and George Elliot remain in top 5

Three screams for North Okanagan’s haunted corn mazes

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Summerland train ride will be a scary experience

Kettle Valley Railway Terror Train on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 will leave riders petrified

Okanagan teen arrested in bomb threat against Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The farmer of Bear Dude Farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

B.C. filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing across the Okanagan in November

LETTER: Party did not deserve fascist label

People’s Party of Canada signs vandalized in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Most Read