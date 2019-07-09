Residents voice out on proposed cliffside development in West Kelowna

West Kelowna is looking for input about proposed truck routes through the city. (City of West Kelowna)

Potential changes coming to a West Kelowna neighbourhood had residents voicing their concerns to West Kelowna council Tuesday afternoon.

In proposed residential additions near Tallus Ridge Drive, an additional 26-unit strata townhouse and one single-family dwelling could be built on the rock slope just above Tuscany Drive, where several other residences are located.

Council heard bylaw amendments proposed by the developers to rezone the land from a single-detachment residential zone to a low-density multiple-residential zone. The developer needs council approval to rezone the land on the slope in order to build more homes.

At the public hearing on Tuesday afternoon, which was scheduled in between the second and third reading of the bylaw amendments, residents of the Tuscany Drive area came forth to express concerns on the possible development.

“With the increasing housing developments in the area and increased population, what is the city’s plan to provide additional exit roads/through roads and prevent risk to individuals in the event of an emergency evacuation,” Tuscany Drive resident Veronica Dumontet said in an email to council.

Dumontet wasn’t alone in the concerns with the proposed development. Other Tuscany Drive residents spoke up with questions regarding the stability of the bedrock, falling debris, noise and most notably, the safety of the houses and family members in the area.

Both residents and members of city council received some answers from the developer during the public hearing. Rock specialists have been hired to inspect the bedrock and cliff of the proposed development, the amount of blasting or rock is speculated to be minimal and there will be a third and final reading before council approves the rezoning application.

City council said they will address concerns brought forward by residents and make final decisions at a later date.

