Credit: Airbnb

Residents want short-term rentals in Lake Country

Currently, the district doesn’t have policies in place for short-term rentals

Lake Country residents want short-term rentals.

In a report which will be presented to district council Tuesday night, 48 per cent of residents surveyed said short-term rentals should be allowed. Forty-one per cent said no.

Currently, the district does not have any policies in place for short-term rentals in residential zones.

“Bylaw infractions are taking place. Yet the current capacity to enforce bylaw infractions does not facilitate proactive enforcement,” said the report. “Bylaw enforcement based on complaint leaves the onus on those residents who are willing to file a formal complaint with the district, and capacity within this model is also strained.”

“The district also faces a shortage of tourist accommodation.”

In order to regulate short-term rentals, the report outlines options including temporary use permits and land use permits.

“There was little interest in having a full public process for each application, but there is interest in regulating them on an even playing field with existing bed and breakfast businesses.”

Suggestions were made in the report to define “Short Term Vacation Rental,” having zoning bylaw amendments, adding a two per cent surcharge to be remitted on all room nights, businesses to have licenses and annual reporting of total room nights, the number of rooms and revenue collected would be required.

A business license would be $100 annually after the first free year, said the report.

“If even half of the 300 or so short‐term rentals in the community became compliant, this would equate to an addition $15,000 in revenue for the district.”

The report was created as council directed staff to begin research to develop a short-term vacation rental policy.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family grateful for help of Shuswap Good Samaritan
Next story
Apartments for sale with students in mind

Just Posted

Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Officers want to talk with a woman seen in the Leon Avenue area after an early morning fire Thursday

Residents want short-term rentals in Lake Country

Currently, the district doesn’t have policies in place for short-term rentals

Snowy accident in West Kelowna

A crash happened on Boucherie at 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Tyrell Johnston’s The Wolves of Winter has earned spots in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

Semi collides with pick up truck in Kelowna

Highway 97 and Underhill is the scene of an accident that occurred over the noon hour Thursday

Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Accelerate Okanagan to expand programs targeting clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Rockets see ‘Birds, Giants in weekend set

Kelowna looks for bounce back against Seattle after loss at home last Friday

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read