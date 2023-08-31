A resident living on Bear Creek Road returned home to find nothing left after the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the area. (Brittany Webster/ West K News)

A resident living on Bear Creek Road returned home to find nothing left after the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the area. (Brittany Webster/ West K News)

Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

The centre will serve as a single point of contact to provide support and information

A resiliency centre is now open to support wildfire evacuees and those experiencing loss from the McDougall Creek blaze.

The centre, located on Westbank First Nation (WFN) lands, will serve as a single point of contact to provide support and information from government, non-governmental organizations and other agencies.

“The nsyilxcən name given to the centre, ‘snknxtwiltn,’ can be interpreted as a ‘place where help is provided to one another,’” said Andrea Alexander, WFN councillor. “This word encapsulates the spirit of hope and perseverance that we hope this centre will bring.”

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom thanked WFN for providing space for the centre.

“The Resiliency Centre will help those affected by the wildfire to recover and rebuild through a collaborative support model and I am extremely grateful for everyone’s efforts,” he said.

Regional District Central Okanagan Board (RDCO) Chair Loyal Wooldridge added that the centre will streamline access to support and information.

“As we focus on recovering, rebuilding and restoring our wildfire-damaged community, supporting people as they navigate the programs and services available will be one of our highest priorities,” he said.

Services providers include:

  • Community caseworkers;
  • Insurance Board of Canada;
  • Service Canada;
  • Service BC;
  • Ministry services;
  • ICBC;
  • Samaritan’s Purse.

The centre is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice and is located at #403 – 3031 Louie Drive. The phone number is 250-707-3454. Information is also available online through the RDCO website.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaFirst NationsOkanagan

Previous story
Vernon’s ESS reception centre closing as number of evacuees dwindles
Next story
B.C. extends state of emergency by 2 weeks to due wildfires, drought

Just Posted

People attend a demonstration in support of nursing student Mona Wang, who alleges excessive force was used by an RCMP officer during a wellness check in Kelowna, in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed a Mountie who pleaded guilty to assault of a University of British Columbia student during a wellness check in Kelowna has received a conditional discharge and was placed on probation for two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Victim wants cop removed after Kelowna wellness check turns violent

A resident living on Bear Creek Road returned home to find nothing left after the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the area. (Brittany Webster/ West K News)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

A temporary bus schedule is in place for Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (File photo)
Temporary bus schedule for Penticton to Kelowna route

The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather