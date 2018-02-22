Resources for victims of sexual violence to be made available at Hedley concert

A gathering is planned for outside Prospera Place on the date of the concert,

Hedley’s Kelowna concert date won’t go without comment from those concerned with the accusations of sexual impropriety levied against the band.

A growing social media campaign indicates that a gathering is planned for outside Prospera Place on the date of the concert, though it’s not being pitched as a protest.

“As much as I would like them to be, please be aware that these are not boycotts/protests against @HedleyOnline. We are not doing this to disrupt their show,” said organizer Brianne Amira, in Twitter. “We simply want to provide lists of resources to anyone who wants them/may be in need of them.”

The Canadian pop-rock group Hedley has continued to draw large crowds to their concerts dates on the tour that ends in Kelowna, according to media reports from those cities, despite allegations that band members have preyed on young female fans.

The country’s largest radio networks — Corus, Bell, Rogers, and CBC — as well as SiriusXM have chosen to suspend play of their music in the wake of those mostly anonymous allegations of lewd behaviour, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

The band itself has withdrawn their award nominations from consideration at this year’s JUNOs and have started upon a contrition tour, according to statement they released earlier this week.

“In the coming days – and throughout this current tour – we intend to take responsibility, and talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it,” they say in the statement.

“That starts right now. As a band, we have decided to withdraw our name from consideration for any awards at the JUNOs. We do not wish to be a distraction at Canadian music’s biggest night or to, in any way, take the focus away from the tremendous honour that is the JUNO awards.

We want to ensure that everyone understands our collective commitment to change, and to do better, is real. Saying a rock’n’roll lifestyle was to blame – or saying certain things happened because we were younger – isn’t good enough. We owe it to our families, our crew, our friends – and most of all, our fans – to do and be better.

No resolutions for unhappy for north Westside residents

