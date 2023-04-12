Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility has 85 beds (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star).

Respiratory infection outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House

Interior Health has confirmed five cases among residents

Interior Health has confirmed a respiratory outbreak at Noric House in Vernon.

The long term care facility, located at 1400 Mission Rd., has five cases among residents in their landing unit.

There are, luckily, no hospitalizations or deaths.

The outbreak was declared on Saturday, April 8 and joins two other in the Okanagan, Kelowna’s Spring Valley Care Centre and the Kelowna General Hospital.

A respiratory infection is generally caused by viruses and bacteria. They are spread through droplets when someone sneezes or coughs.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid Noric House until the outbreak is over.

For more information, visit interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks.

READ MORE: Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

