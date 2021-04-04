Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)

Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)

Restaurant gift cards hidden all over Penticton on Easter Sunday

Community advocate Nicholas Kruger partnered with eateries to create the Easter hunt

Here’s a fun way to spend Easter Sunday and support Penticton restaurants and breweries at the same time.

Well-known Pentictonite Nicholas Kruger, known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media sites, and also known as one of Canada’s best pool players, has hid $25 restaurant gift cards all over town for people to find today.

“Alright Penticton, so I talked to some of the amazing businesses in town and thought we would do a little Easter hunt for ya’ll because we love Penticton and we know how very frustrating the times are right now,” said Kruger on the Penticton Facebook page.

“I wanna take a moment to thank the Barley Mill Brew Pub, The Station Public House, Earls, The Nest, Cannery and some of the staff at Neighbourhood Brewing for participating,” he added.

In the comments from his original post Sunday morning, he will give the latitude and longitude of the locations of the $25 gift cards from all these fine places. Not only does he give the coordinates but he also posts pictures of where the gift cards are near.

By 11 a.m. he had already posted the locations of three of the cards which had been quickly found with people posting pictures of the winning cards in the happy hands of youngsters.

In all, there were more than 10 gift cards that were given away today. (There may still be some to find so head over to the Penticton page and check it out.) Many thank Kruger and the restaurants for ‘getting their kids out of the house’ and for the special Easter treat.

Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)

Kruger, a father, professional pool player, and entrepreneur, was recently nominated as an Okanagan community changemaker.

A Penticton Indian Band member, he is the owner of Connoisseur Wine Tours and Float Penticton, a shuttle service that picks up customers anywhere within Penticton, bringing them to the river for a float, and then dropping them off when they complete the river channel. He also offers services of air for people’s floaties.

“Some may know [Nicholas] from his comic relief on various local social media community groups where he exhibits a talent for mediation through humour,” said Meghan Harms who nominated him for the 2020 community changemaker award.

READ MORE: Nicholas Kruger nominated as Okanagan community changemaker

READ MORE: Penticton restaurants reeling without indoor dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases
Next story
Another Kelowna flight noted as having COVID-19 on board

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (Capital News file)
Another Kelowna flight noted as having COVID-19 on board

BCCDC adds April 1 Kelowna to Vancouver flight to exposure list

Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Superstore in Kelowna, Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna and West Kelowna note cases of the virus among staff

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tani Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)
Firefighters knock down balcony blaze in Rutland

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature

Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from March 28 to April 2

Nicholas Kruger, well known for his comic relief and positive messages on social media, has hid gift cards all over Penticton and is posting their locations throughout the day as a way to help out local eateries. (File photo)
Restaurant gift cards hidden all over Penticton on Easter Sunday

Community advocate Nicholas Kruger partnered with eateries to create the Easter hunt

A Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer will have a conduct hearing in June in regards to six allegations of breaching of the RCMP Code of Conduct. (File photo)
North Okanagan Mountie to face conduct hearing

Vernon constable to appear on six allegations of RCMP Code of Conduct breach

A dapper and dashing version of the Easter Bunny paid a visit over the holiday weekend to residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove care facility. (Photo submitted)
Easter Bunny visits Okanagan care home

Residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove delighted to get visit from a sharp-dressed Easter Bunny

Monashee Toastmasters (Lumby) secretary Marina Legare received a special award for technical support from District 21 of Toastmasters. (photo submitted)
Okanagan toastmasters group keen on volunteerism

Monashee Toastmasters (Lumby) secretary wins accolade while on her leadership path

A controlled burn on PIB land got a bit out of control briefly, lighting a neighbouring tree on fire on Saturday night, April 3. But in the end, it was all OK. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band ignites concern on social media

At one point, the burn did catch a tree on fire but otherwise, it went as planned

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

Most Read